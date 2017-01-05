Automatic transfer switch warning





By Russ and Tiña De Maris

As RVs come out of the ‘dark ages’ and flow with the use of modern technology, it gets easier for us. It wasn’t too long ago that we had an RV with an on-board generator. To set up the coach for generator use, one of us had to go outside (rain or shine) and plug the RV shore power cord into a special outlet that was fed by the generator. Wow! What a difference an automatic transfer switch (ATS) can make.

But beware, even with an ATS to make living with your RV generator oh, so much easier, there are issues that you need to take care with – some that can cost you loads of money. Like anything else, an ATS is not ‘perfect.’ A big surge of electricity can damage your ATS, and in some instances, even your generator.

When you decide you need to ‘fire up the generator,’ make sure you turn off big electrical loads. Air conditioners, microwave ovens, heat pumps, a portable space heater – turn them off before switch on the generator.