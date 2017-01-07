Our Automatic Transfer Switch failed after about 6 months. In the ATS’s manual, it says if it fails (in particular refuses to latch for one leg) then the circuit board has failed and must be replaced. In my opinion, if the manufacturer is aware of such a problem, they should change the design to prevent this from happening. Reply
