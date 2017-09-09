You are here
Home > Using Your RV > Organizing your RVing life > Checklists > Avoid little RVing disasters to reduce marital conflict

Comments for Avoid little RVing disasters to reduce marital conflict

  • Since I am a retired pilot and used to checklists, we both decided that before leaving a site we needed to have one to protect our goodies. We use it religiously every time we pack up to move our rig. However, you must also be diligent about covering all the items on the list and adhering to it otherwise it is useless. Works well try it!

    Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2017