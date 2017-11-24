Comments for Avoid pulling a flat-tired toad – or you’ll be sorry
I think a new tire, new aluminum wheel, fixing the bent strut, and wheel realignment on the toad will cost more than several nice TPMS systems!
You could also keep track of what’s going on by installing a video cam in the toad- with audio preferably. That should give you a good idea of things while you have the monitor up in the rig..
Dear Flat Out Nervous,
We have a Tire Tracker system on our MH and car. Cost: about $600 for 12 tires, costs less if you have less tires.
Tell hubby to quit being so cheap with your safety and perhaps your life!
Beware the aftermarket TPMS sensors that screw onto the tip of the air valve of your tire. They weigh 13 grams (about 1/2 ounce). Car tires have rubber valve stems which will flex at the base from the weight of the spinning sensor. Sooner or later, the valve stem will develop cracks leading to a flat tire. If you choose to use that model of TPMS PLEASE change the valve stems to metal ones. Vendors of those systems recommend changing to metal valve stems but do not make it a requirement and they DON”T inform you what will happen if you don’t. How do I know? How about a flat tire at 2 AM on an Interstate, down to one lane, with jersey barriers on both sides with no place to pull off for 1 mile.
This September we witnessed a friend losing his Mini Cooper because of a flat tire….by the time he realized it and got stopped, his tires were on fire and the whole car was lost. Luckily he had help getting it unhooked from the rig before he lost it and the motorcycle strapped on too. It could have been worse but he now has a TPMS. So do we. BTW, don’t ever put locks on your tow hitch for just this reason. You’d never get it disconnected in time. Just sayin
On my Super-C, anytime I turn on the four-way flashers, the rear-view camera activates. Although I doubt I could tell if a toad had a flat tire, at least I could see if the toad is still being towed.
I have tpms on the rv for six tires.
I tow with a dolly, so I also have two installed on it. But the ‘17 Mazda already has them installed on the car! If I install 2 compatible valves on the rear car tires, I messed up the system when I am not towing the car!
Is there a way to read the car tires remotely from the rv when towing?