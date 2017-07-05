Awning De-Flapper reduces stress on you and your awning





By Bob Difley

When the wind comes up — and it will — which happens all too frequently in the mountains during a summer camping trip, it will not only be annoying to listen to the flap-flapping of the awning whipping in the wind, but it can also cause the awning to rip or tear.

It won’t be necessary to take the awning down, only to put it back up again when the wind eases, if you have a De-Flapper in your bag of tricks.

The Camco RV Awning De-Flapper is designed to protect your valuable RV awning from costly rips and tears while preventing noisy wind flapping. This De-Flapper holds securely with hook and loop straps and is made of durable nylon with UV stabilizers and is chemically resistant as well as rust resistant. The universal fit De-Flapper features soft, non-marring grippers that protect the awning fabric and can be used with a screen room in place.

It comes in a pack of 2, is economical, and you can find it on Amazon.

