On your 120V systems you may experience voltages from 108V to 132V (that is +/- 10%). I am talking reality here. On your 50A circuit, your RV has no 208/240V your RV has only 120V usage(the voltage is determined by whether you have a delta or wye transformer). Some parks that I have been in have the same leg on both sides of the 50A and this works just fine as long as the neutral is of sufficient size.