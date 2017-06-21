Bavarian tiny homes debut in Washington RV park





The Thousand Trails Leavenworth RV Campground in Washington is introducing the latest Petite Retreats Tiny House Village with a “Tiny Open House” event Saturday, June 24th. The 11am to 5pm event will include lunch for attendees.

The five individually designed, Bavarian-themed tiny houses (named, “Adeline,” “Belle,” “Hanna,” “Otto,” or “Rudolf”) are surrounded by nearly seven miles of hiking trails, located within the 300 acres of beautiful forests and meadows, near Alpine Trout Lake and Otter Pond.

This weekend marks the tiny homes debut and the park will begin accepting reservations. While still offering the same amenities found in a normal-sized hotel room, the 180- to 300-square-foot homes give travelers a truly unique experience.

After touring the tiny houses, event attendees can enter for a chance to win a week stay in a tiny house and then spend the day exploring the campground’s numerous amenities, including the swimming pool, playground, lakes, hiking trails and more.

The Petite Retreats tiny house village follows on the success of a similar one at a sister Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.-owned park in Oregon. See a list of their tiny home parks across the country here. —Emily Woodbury