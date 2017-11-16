Bay Area community removes RV street dwellers

(November 15, 2017) — After three hours of debate a city council committee in East Palo Alto, California, is closer to deciding on what to do about the problem of overnight RV parking on city streets. The problems of a lack of affordable housing, and RVs camping on city streets for weeks and months at a time has come to a head in East Palo Alto.

Local residents complained to the city council committee that the RVs have, among other things, dropped raw sewage onto the street. They showed photos as proof.

Wednesday evening, East Palo Alto officials towed away the last RV parked on the 1100 block of Weeks Street. Here’s a report from KTVU television.