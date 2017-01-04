Be careful what you put in your RV’s sewer tank





By Doug Swartz

“I read once again in this newsletter the admonition to not put anything down the RV toilet other than RV toilet paper and organic matter. My question: What about those who of necessity must occasionally use Tucks for medicinal reasons? Surely with all the baby boomers out there RVing someone can address this issue.”

Dear S. M. Jenkins,

This type of question comes up quite often mainly because most folks live in houses on city sewer systems or on a septic system.

RVs as well as large boats are different because they have holding tanks that fill and need to be emptied. Solids that do not breakdown in water can accumulate in the tank and block the 3” outlet. Toilet paper of any kind breaks down in water, some slower than others (plain white paper is usually best). Special RV toilet paper is designed to break down quickly. Handy wipes including Tucks do not break down.

RV parks across the country are having issues with their sewer systems because some RVers don’t know better and put wipes, pads, Kleenex or feminine hygiene products into their toilets. This issue has been in the headlines. An example:

Wipes in Pipes Snarling Systems

Recently a KOA park owner contacted me after spending $25,000 on his septic system because his customers were dumping wipes down his sewer system. He was hoping I could devise a ground fitting for each of his sites with full hook ups that would catch these troublemakers.

The fact is RVing is different that living in a home and new habits need to be learned IF you want to have your RVing time trouble free. We adapted our boating experience policy when it came to potty usage on board our RV; if it does not go through your mouth, it does not go in the toilet (toilet paper would be an exception).

We have a product called the Biffy Bidet, which every RV should have. Use it to clean yourself after using the toilet then simply pat yourself dry. Deposit the paper in the wastebasket. In 10 years of full time RVing, using this product, we never had an issue with our holding tanks. —Doug

