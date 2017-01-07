Tucks are just pads saturated with witch hazel. Just go to Walmart or any other drug store and buy a bottle of witch hazel and make your own pads with normal RV toilet paper. Work better than Tucks. I carry the travel pouches of Tucks or Prep H for use when shopping or outside the RV. Reply
