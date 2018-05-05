Be prepared with the Stansport Camper’s Multi-Tool

Put this multi-tool in your daypack or backpack, or hang it from your belt wherever you go and you will be ready for whatever task or emergency presents itself.

Always useful and ready

The Stansport 8575 Camper’s Multi-Tool is useful whether you’re camping, hiking, backpacking, thwarting zombie attacks, fishing or working in the yard – it has everything you need to get the job done.

Be ready for anything

The heavy-duty stainless steel and wood handle feels comfortable in your hand while working.

The spring action handle with safety lock keeps it compact when not in use. Keep it close at all times with the carry bag and belt loop.

Built to get the job done

Durable stainless steel construction for durability and strength. Features ax, hammer, knife, saw, multiple blades, Philips and flathead screwdrivers, file, pliers, wire cutter, can opener and wrench.

Carry bag included with belt loop.

You can find the Stansport Multi-Tool on Amazon.

