Bear spray minimizes dangerous attacks





Bear spray has been effective in significantly reducing the number of bear attacks with severe outcomes. Learn why, what kind to buy, and how to use it in this quick video.

Bear spray is a non-lethal bear deterrent designed to stop aggressive behavior in bears. Its use can reduce human injuries caused by bears and the number of bears killed by people in self-defense. Bear spray uses a spritz of Capsicum (Chili pepper) derivatives to temporarily reduce a bear’s ability to breath, see, and smell, giving you time to flee.

In your RV or out on a hike, keep the bear spray easily accessible, however, please note that bear spray can explode if it reaches 120 degrees Fahrenheit so do not store it in the passenger compartment of your RV or near any heat sources. Do not use the spray like an insect repellent as it does not work when applied to people or equipment.

If a bear is approaching you, remove the safety clip on the spray canister then aim slightly down and take any crosswinds into consideration. Spray when the bear is 30-60 feet away and make it so the bear must pass through a cloud of spray. Continue spraying at the bear until it changes direction.

What’s it like to use bear spray? Watch this video in which three park employees share their story about a surprise encounter with a grizzly in Yellowstone National Park.

Bear spray is available for purchase here. National Park gift shops, outdoor sporting stores, and local service stations may also sell bear spray. In some parks it may be available as a daily rental. Always select an EPA-approved product that is specifically designed to stop bears. Personal defense, jogger defense, law enforcement or military defense sprays may not contain the correct ingredients, or have the proper delivery system, to stop a charging bear.