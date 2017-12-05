Comments for Beautiful Texas deer are pests
Johnson RV Park and Resort is near Ingram, Texas just west of Kerrville.
Once again, man messing with Mother Nature. This is how pigeons got here from Europe.
Has anyone considered feeding the hungry with these deer? Venison is excellent meat.
For those that are thinking of hunting white tail deer in Texas, think of the out of state license fee. $315.00. Even if you bag an Axis, there is the processing fee. $90 – $200/deer.
I’m here now (Top of the Hill RV Resort) and besides the hunting, be careful of Axis crossing the road. I’ve seen many on the side of the road that were hit by vehicles.
What campground were you at when taking this photo? We do a month stay at Johnson Creek RV Park and Resort in February. This will be our 3rd annual stay there. They have the deer and pecan orchard. Hill Country of Texas is a great area to visit.
Tom & Kathy Fischer
Ottertail, MN