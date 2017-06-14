Before driving RV, please engage brain





By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Traveling by car to an appointment in the “big city” of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, we noticed with some alarm as a commercial truck pulled out into the “suicide lane” to pass a vehicle. Since a commercial driver’s license is a pretty-much coveted possession of truck drivers, it seemed to us an unusually provocative move, taking a big risk needlessly. What on earth could have caused him or her to act with such blatant stupidity?

It didn’t take long to figure it out. We spotted, through a long line of cars, just what it was the trucker passed – a big Class A motorhome with a toad car behind him. Traffic was building up behind the RV, poking along at about 45 in a 55 mph zone, but we were assured this would surely end soon, as there was a long, wide, pullout about a mile ahead — which the RVer simply rolled on past.

Shortly thereafter we hit a 65 mph zone, and by this time, Mr. Pokey had somehow managed to slow his rig down to 42. A frustrated auto driver had enough — he whipped out around the motorhome, and came close enough to “head-on’ing” oncoming traffic that it pretty near caused heart palpitations in our car, just watching it. Others were emboldened to similar acts. Happily no more close calls ensued but, finally, we were two rigs behind the motorhomer. The pilot in the big rig just kept right on plugging along, never hitting more than about 53 miles per hour, and passing plenty of long and wide stretches of paved shoulder that would have made the perfect out.

As we were headed to an appointment, we watched with no little anxiety as the “ETA” clock on our GPS unit showed we had lost at least four minutes since our first encounter with the lumbering recreational limo. Finally, a two-lane portion of the highway opened up, and we were able to get around this bozo —along with about 15 more cars stacked up behind.

We’ve said it more than once over the years: When you get behind the wheel of a motorhome or a towing rig, you put yourself up as a representative of the rest of the RV community. Like it or not, to the average non-RVer, you’ve seen one RV, you’ve seen ’em all. Being RVers, we have empathy for fellow RVers who may struggle with climbing a grade, or dealing with twisty curves with a long, wide rig. But even with that empathy, I gotta confess, I still had some rather nasty thoughts about the lack of consideration of this character. I can only imagine the colorful language that must have been sent his way by others in the big parade we shared for some long miles. For heaven’s sake, DON’T NEEDLESSLY IMPEDE TRAFFIC.