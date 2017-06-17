Comments for Before driving RV, please engage brain
I agree, people should be more considerate. However, we’ve fostered a “Me, me, me, nobody matters but me!” attitude in our society as a result of some fine permissive parenting over the last several decades, so it’s hard to understand why people are surprised at this behavior. I drive a Class A motorhome, and I will try to do the polite thing if I see I’m holding people up due to twists and turns in the road, or just generally crappy pavement that many seem willing to slam their SUVs through but are killer for a heavy motorhome. I have two exceptions, though-when I’m making my best speed and the opportunities to pull over are concealed by a curve or a rise in the road so that they can’t be seen ahead of time, I am not standing on the brakes and making an unsafe slide off the road to accommodate you. The other is in regard to this statement:
“a slow moving vehicle is one which is proceeding at a rate of speed less than the normal flow of traffic at the particular time and place.”
All I owe you is the speed limit. If the speed limit is 55 and I’m going 55, get used to it. Many people think it’s their God-given right to drive 20-25 mph over the posted speed limit. That’s just not true.
I wish I had a dollar for every time I got stuck behind some bozo in a Class A that refused to use the pull outs. I won’t drive on US 89A between Kanab and the Marble Canyon bridge because every time I’ve driven it (it is a pretty drive), there were one or two inconsiderate jerks in Class As poking along and refusing to use one of the frequent pull outs, stacking up a dozen or more vehicles behind them. It’s no small wonder so many people hate RVs.