‘Best RV of the Year’ comes with hefty price tag

FOREST CITY, IOWA, December 8, 2017 – Winnebago Industries has announced the Winnebago Horizon has been named by RVBusiness Magazine as the 2018 RV of the Year.

The award is bestowed upon the one RV that, in the opinion of RVBusiness, “best exemplifies a manufacturer’s ability to ‘push the envelope’ through design and engineering.”

But it may not be the RV of the Year for most RVers. The price of the coach begins at $385,214, which might be a bit rich for most budgets.

The Class A diesel-pusher is available in both 40A and 42Q floor plans and will arrive on dealers’ lots this winter. According to a news release, “The Horizon superbly blends function and design seamlessly and reduces the need for onboard LP with features such as an induction cooktop and diesel fueled heating system. Interior storage is abundant throughout the coach and also extremely functional – a good example of the design detail level are the grooves placed in the countertop to serve as a built in drying rack for dishes.”

The Horizon is built on the Maxum Freightliner Chassis, which offers 400-450 horsepower Cummins diesel engine and Allison transmission.

Watch the promotional video from Winnebago for a tour.