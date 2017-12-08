Comments for ‘Best RV of the Year’ comes with hefty price tag
“European design?” Is this suppose to be a good thing? I can see Winnebago is trying to appeal to a different demographic but it sure isn’t my idea of nice. The light decor of stainless, stark white, stone and tile floors, and light-colored woods gives it a hospital feel imho. That’s” in my humble opinion” for you millennials.
Just spent 3 hours with this coach. Exact opposite of the “Iowa farmhouse” look of most motorhomes. Very clean and modern, better than the all new Airstream Atlas. Italian tile flooring and wood laminate cabinets from Italy. Constructed by Mennonite workers. Looks like a Restoration Hardware website + Gulfstream jet + corporate boardroom. Very elegant!
Will buy one upon sale of 2015 Winnebago ERA 170A.
Jack Rebney should have done the promotional video.
How forward looking — grooves in the counter top so you can rack your dishes. Let’s look a little more forward and see what it will be like to keep those grooves clean. Does it come with a special brush?
I agree grooves in the countertop is stupid you won’t be able to use that portion of the countertop for a lot of things like rolling out dough. But I am relieved they didn’t paint or have decal “swooshes” all over the outside. Finally someone ended that madness.
I’m not a motorhome type of guy, but this really IS a game changer. I like the fresh look of the interior with what could be considered “European” design. The guy is spot on when he says there’s not another coach out there like this. We occasionally go to RV shows just to see what’s ‘new’ out there, and tour motorhomes just because . . . It’s not our RV lifestyle, but this motorhome is very cool looking and if I was a motorhome kinda guy (and was flush with money!), I might consider it.