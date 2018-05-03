Best-selling RVs – Is yours on the list?

RVers love their travel trailers, and sales of most of them continue to skyrocket, according to the RV Dealers Association (RVDA). More than a quarter of a million new travel trailers were sold in 2017, up almost 13 percent from 2016.

Sales of all RV types increased last year except for folding trailers (sometimes called pop ups), which declined 5.6 percent and Class A gas motorhomes (down 2.4 percent). No statistics were available for truck campers.

Here’s a breakdown (no pun intended) of new units sold, by RV type, in 2017, as well as the most popular models (in descending order) in each category.

Travel trailers: 274,294 (up 12.8%)

Jay Flight

Cherokee

Wildwood

Salem

Rockwood

Fifth wheels: 78,046 (up 9.7%)

Montana

Cougar

Reflection

Eagle

Big Horn

Motorhomes

Class A, Gas: 14,240 (down 2.4%)

Class A, Diesel: 7,382 (up 5.6%)

Winnebago

Georgetown

Allegro

A.C.E.

Coachmen

Class B: 3,974 (up 26.5%)

Winnebago

Hymer

Airstream

Pleasure-Way

Galleria

Class C: 27,530 (up 20.5%)

Four Winds

Coachmen

Winnebago

Sun Seeker

Chateau