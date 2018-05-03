Best-selling RVs – Is yours on the list?

RVers love their travel trailers, and sales of most of them continue to skyrocket, according to the RV Dealers Association (RVDA). More than a quarter of a million new travel trailers were sold in 2017, up almost 13 percent from 2016.
Sales of all RV types increased last year except for folding trailers (sometimes called pop ups), which declined 5.6 percent and Class A gas motorhomes (down 2.4 percent). No statistics were available for truck campers.
Here’s a breakdown (no pun intended) of new units sold, by RV type, in 2017, as well as the most popular models (in descending order) in each category.
Travel trailers: 274,294 (up 12.8%)
Jay Flight
Cherokee
Wildwood
Salem
Rockwood
Fifth wheels: 78,046 (up 9.7%)
Montana
Cougar
Reflection
Eagle
Big Horn
Motorhomes
Class A, Gas: 14,240 (down 2.4%)
Class A, Diesel: 7,382 (up 5.6%)
Winnebago
Georgetown
Allegro
A.C.E.
Coachmen
Class B: 3,974 (up 26.5%)
Winnebago
Hymer
Airstream
Pleasure-Way
Galleria
Class C: 27,530 (up 20.5%)
Four Winds
Coachmen
Winnebago
Sun Seeker
Chateau