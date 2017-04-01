I am not an electrician, but rather a retired Aircraft Mechanic. In the “Extra Credit” schematic,; ‘Hot 2’ , Neutral and ground are leading to the hot water heater., which measures 5.5 ohms. But each wire up to the heater show a resistor of .25 ohms. What are they for? Reply
