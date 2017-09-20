You may not have thought about it, but that slideout on your RV that makes your living space so roomy, can also be your enemy. Find out why in this short video from RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury. What you learn may save you or a passerby a giant headache. . . or worse.
