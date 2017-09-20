Good tip… In addition to padding slide corners: beware your own entry door — at 6’2″, I easily clock myself on my 5’10” or so doorway if I don’t remember to look down the stairs whenever exiting. There’s a tiny 1/2″ thick pad OEM, but grossly insufficient protection. It’s not possible to clamp a pool noodle pad on without obstructing the door, but pretty easy to tape or even upholster this thicker foam in the relevant place. Reply
Good tip… In addition to padding slide corners: beware your own entry door — at 6’2″, I easily clock myself on my 5’10” or so doorway if I don’t remember to look down the stairs whenever exiting. There’s a tiny 1/2″ thick pad OEM, but grossly insufficient protection. It’s not possible to clamp a pool noodle pad on without obstructing the door, but pretty easy to tape or even upholster this thicker foam in the relevant place.