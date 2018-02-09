Big crowds expected for Georgia FMCA rally

(February 9, 2018) — Members of FMCA, an international association of RV owners, are making plans to head to Perry, Georgia, March 15 through 18 for the group’s 97th International Convention & RV Expo. Owners of approximately 2,700 RVs are expected for the event at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, the 10th time FMCA has visited the facility.

FMCA members recently voted to admit owners of non-motorized RVs into its ranks, so the rally will mark the first-ever event with towable RV owners in attendance as official members.

In addition to its location right off Interstate 75, the Perry location is tailor-made for FMCA. It has abundant space for attendees to park their RVs to stay on-site, and provides spacious facilities to accommodate exhibits, seminars and other activities.

A key attraction is the RV Expo where RV manufacturers and dealers present a one-stop RV shopping opportunity for RV buyers. Hundreds of other companies will display RV components and accessories, home products and RV-related services.

Exhibit hours are 1 p.m. to to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, March 16, 17, and 18.

Approximately 100 seminars will be offered on topics ranging from towing a vehicle behind a motorhome to microwave-convection cooking. Among the speakers will be RVtravel.com contributor Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor.

Several options are available for attending the convention. RV owners may opt to stay on-site for easy access to all activities. Others can purchase day passes to explore the RV Expo or a passport that allows them to participate in all activities, but without RV parking.

To register or learn more visit FMCA.com or call (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622.