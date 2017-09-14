Big recall on 2016-2018 Springdale, Summerland trailers

Keystone is recalling more than 6,600 model year 2016-2018 Springdale and Summerland travel trailers. The wiring for the electric stabilizer jacks were incorrectly connected to the unprotected side of the breaker.

An electrical short in the wiring for the electric stabilizer jack can increase the risk of a fire.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the installation of the electrical stabilizer jack wiring, correcting it as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 22, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-299.