Big recall on Dodge pickup trucks

Chrysler is recalling 443,712 model year 2013-2017 RAM 2500, 3500, 3500 Cab Chassis, 4500 Cab Chassis, and 5500 Cab Chassis vehicles, equipped with Cummins 6.7L Turbo Diesel engines that have Concentric-brand water pumps without a vent hole. These water pumps may leak coolant.

The leaking water pump can increase the risk of an engine compartment fire.

Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the water pumps, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 1, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403.

Chrysler’s number for this recall is T51.

##RVT813