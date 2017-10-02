Hi Chuck, Your comments about rudeness online are similar to what I notice nowadays. Many comments hide under names that aren’t real. Perhaps that encourages folks to be petty and disrespectful to each other. Even if a user name is not a person’s real name, I think there is always room for respectful dialogue. Reply
Hi Chuck,
Your comments about rudeness online are similar to what I notice nowadays. Many comments hide under names that aren’t real. Perhaps that encourages folks to be petty and disrespectful to each other. Even if a user name is not a person’s real name, I think there is always room for respectful dialogue.