Big recall on Ford F-150, F-250 and F-350 trucks

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 117,000 model year 2015-2017 F-150 and 2017 F-250 and F-350 trucks equipped with a crew cab. The left rear inflatable seat belt buckle assembly may be inadequately attached to its mounting bracket. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.”

If the left rear inflatable seat belt buckle separates from its mounting bracket, the seat occupant may not be adequately restrained, increasing the risk of injury

Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the seat belt assembly, replacing the attaching rivet as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 16, 2017. Owners may contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17C12.