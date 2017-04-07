Big Tiffin motorhome recall: tow hitch may detach





Tiffin Motorhomes is recalling nearly 5,000 model year 2011-2016 Allegro Open Road motorhomes. The tow hitch on the vehicles may detach from the coach under heavy loading or hard braking conditions. Under such conditions the hitch and attached tow vehicle could become disconnected from the coach causing a potential crash or causing another vehicle to come in contact with detachment and crash.

The holes in the frame rail extension were sized incorrectly for the bolt size used in production, some units were built without reinforcing washer and some rail extensions didn’t have gussets to support the hitch mounting flange. The factors contributing to the issue were eventually corrected in production due to normal design and manufacturing revisions. Tiffin saw that smaller holes could be used and did.

Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers will install frame rail extension liner brackets, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Tiffin Motorhomes customer service at 1-256-356-8661.