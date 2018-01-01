BLM sand dunes RV safety video is dumb

By Chuck Woodbury

OPINION

Do you have a few minutes to watch a video produced by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that purports to be about safety for RVers while recreating on public lands, specifically the sand dune areas of the Southwest?

Well, here’s your video. But you know what we think? We think this is more about how the Federal government can waste taxpayer dollars producing a boring, amateurish, crummy animated video on the subject. It was produced in 2010 and has less than 500 views, and I’ll bet two-thirds of those viewers went to sleep before they got to the end. Now how’s that for a good use of your tax dollars?