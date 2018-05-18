Block the sun’s heat from your RV with window sunshades

Are you ready for a hot summer sun beating in your windows at the campsite? You can help reduce the heat and glare from the afternoon sun with sunshades for the windows. You can put them temporarily in place in the hottest part of the day and remove them when the sun moves on.

Here are two methods: the first is a cling type that will permit visibility, and the other is a reflective double-sided foil insulation for extremely hot situations. Both store easily and are inexpensive.

Sunshades

Perfect Size – 20” x 12” and 17″x14″ for best coverage and sun protection.

High Quality – Sunshade has 2 sides. One side is made of premium static cling material and the other side, 80 GSM (highest possible) protective mesh that blocks up to 98% of damaging UV rays.

Compact Design – It comes with a free compact travel pouch. Installs and folds in seconds without any suction cups or adhesives. Simply clean your window with the free towelette, place the sunshade on your side windows and run your hand across it.

WHAT YOU GET – 2 pack for 20″ x 12″, 2 pack for 17″ x 14″, storage bag, towelette. Lifetime, no-questions-asked, money-back guarantee.



You can find the ZATAYE window sunshades on Amazon.

FOR THE HOTTEST WEATHER

An alternative method of blocking out the heat from the sunny hot side of your RV is to buy a roll of double-sided foil insulation (Reflectix insulation comes in a 48-inch x 10-foot roll) and cut it to the size of your windows. You can find Reflectix insulation rolls on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd05-18; #RVT846GG