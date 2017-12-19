Blue Ox Ascent lightweight tow bar enables easier turns

The Blue Ox Ascent is a lightweight (only 31 lbs.) aircraft-grade aluminum tow bar with a 7,500-pound rating. The tow bar is easy to hitch up (watch the video) and unhitch in your campground.
Product Features
- Can maneuver tight corners as legs are 2” longer
- No centering pin – easy to store
- Non-binding latches
- Off-set triple lugs makes unhooking simple
- Rubber boots prevent dirt from getting in the legs
- Diamond Vogel metallic powder coat
- Raised premium gold toned Blue Ox nameplate
- Safety cables included
- BX4370 is a 2 inch receiver
- BX4375 is a 2.5 inch receiver
Learn more at the Blue Ox website.
Information obtained from Blue Ox website.
You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.
Follow on Facebook and Twitter
##bd12-17; ##GRVA63