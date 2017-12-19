Blue Ox Ascent lightweight tow bar enables easier turns

The Blue Ox Ascent is a lightweight (only 31 lbs.) aircraft-grade aluminum tow bar with a 7,500-pound rating. The tow bar is easy to hitch up (watch the video) and unhitch in your campground.

Product Features

  • Can maneuver tight corners as legs are 2” longer
  • No centering pin – easy to store
  • Non-binding latches
  • Off-set triple lugs makes unhooking simple
  • Rubber boots prevent dirt from getting in the legs
  • Diamond Vogel metallic powder coat
  • Raised premium gold toned Blue Ox nameplate
  • Safety cables included
  • BX4370 is a 2 inch receiver
  • BX4375 is a 2.5 inch receiver

Learn more at the Blue Ox website.

Information obtained from Blue Ox website.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

