Boondock for the love of RV sunsets





By Dave Helgeson

RVers boondock for a variety of reasons. Some for the cost savings, others for the solitude, some for the freedom, many like myself would say yes to all these plus many other reasons.

One of my favorite things about boondocking is unadulterated sunrises and sunsets. In the boondocks there are no power lines, buildings or street lights to spoil your view of a glorious sunrise or sunset. Since you have no neighbors, you are free to throw open your window blinds and let the morning sun stream into your RV, even if you are just wearing your pajamas or less.

Click here to watch the awesome desert sunset I captured while boondocking with my brother and his wife near Joshua Tree National Park. This area is on the road between New and Old Dale, California, a historic mining district with many ruins to explore. A good write up on the history of the Dale Mining District can be found here. You can spend a day with your Jeep, ATV or dirt bike exploring the area directly from your campsite.