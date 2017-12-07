Comments for Boondocking threatened at two Utah National Monuments?
Agree with Brett, National Monuments tend to be more restrictive towards boondocking than undesignated land either BLM or USFS
There is still no rational reason for these monuments to be reduced. The only thing I can think of that seemingly motivates our current powers that be is their obvious desire to oppose conservation of any kind.
The reason these National Monuments are trying tp be reduced is so that much of the area will be available for corporations to mine and drill. Money talks and conservation walks.
Not true. It’s already federal land and heavily protected. No real oil resources there to exploit, or it would have happened already. The increased tourism will actually cause far more damage.
If the monuments are reduced. There should be more dispersed camping. More of the land would go back to BLM control.