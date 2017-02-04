Comments for Is it boondocking, dry-camping or blacktop boondocking?
Always interesting to see how differently these terms are defined and described! After 8+ years of full-timing, here’s how we think of them:
Boondocking is when we stay someplace without hook-ups, and where we shouldn’t and don’t put our slide-out out. So this includes “blacktop boondocking, at say, a Walmart, overnighting in a rest area, etc.
Dry camping is when we’re someplace where we don’t have hook-ups but we can more fully “camp” — put out our slide, put some chairs outside the RV if there’s room, BBQ (if we were BBQers, which we’re not). We dry camp at some RV parks in those designated areas, at state parks or other campgrounds that don’t have hook-ups, but allow full use of the site.
When I think of things this way, it’s a great reminder that parking and overnighting at some places is NOT camping — Walmart or other parking lots, rest areas, etc.
I think dry/no, partial, and full hookups are the useful designations for what site you’re renting.
I consider using prepared sites on park land just “RVing”… This is what i do 99% of the time. 10% I pay for water for longer stays, or electric to run AC without genny, but i actively AVOID sites with septic hookups. Too many people are too gross crossing hoses/spilling, so I will not take on water near a dumphole, and home-pump out.
“Boondocking” means no prepared site… Park in woods or fields or desert, and dry camp. You might pay for entry to the area, but not a site.
“Camping” is a tent, not RV with AC… Even as an RVer now, if I drive there, watch TV, and sleep in an air conditioned bed, I can’t claim “camping” in an RV with a straight face.
I DO occasionally “boondock camp”, dropping the RV mothership and putting a tent in my canoe to explore for a night/camp “deeper” in up river, but that just confuses terms…lol.