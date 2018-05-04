Boondocking east of the Rocky Mountains

Here’s a question from a reader of RVtravel.com about boondocking.

Hi Bob,

We do most of our camping east of the Rocky Mountains, and therefore have fewer public lands for boondocking such as National Forests and BLM land. Are there other public lands in our area that we may not be aware of where we can camp and boondock? —Bruce and Theresa



Hi Bruce and Theresa,

We Westerners sometimes fail to appreciate how fortunate we are to have 245 million acres of BLM land and 193 million acres of national forests and grasslands – most of this acreage in the eleven Western states – on which to boondock. But there are other public lands that are also open for boondocking, though with varying restrictions from one to another. Here are a few to look for in your part of the country:

U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS (USACE)

The Corps manages and conserves 12 million acres of public lands and waters nationwide, including more than 400 lake and river projects in 43 states. Recreation at Corps locations can include fishing, boating (including water sports) and camping. On the Corps website map, click on the state on the map you are interested in for the USACE locations. Click the “Camping” box and the resulting map will display all the Corps properties in the state along with camping facilities.

U.S. BUREAU OF RECLAMATION

Reclamation manages, develops and protects water and related resources in an environmentally and economically sound manner. This includes 289 developed recreation areas on 6.5 million acres of land and water in 17 states (including some that are east of the Rockies) that include water-based outdoor recreation including camping (350 campgrounds), fishing, boating (1,000 boat launch ramps), swimming (140 swimming beaches), bird and wildlife viewing, and sightseeing. Many of Reclamation’s projects are co-managed with Indian Tribes, states and other Federal agencies such as the Forest Service (FS), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Fish & Wildlife Service, and National Park Service (NPS).

STATE FORESTS

Each state has its own management agency, which frequently also manages the state parks or forestry departments. But not all state forests have recreational activities or camping. Internet searches by state or at visitor centers can provide this information.

U.S. FISH & WILDLIFE SERVICE & NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGES

The USFWS manages 150 million acres including the nation’s 550 National Wildlife Refuges and 37 wetland management districts. Primitive camping is allowed on some of the refuges but you might want to find out when the hunting seasons are and avoid them at that time. Usually the cost is free or minimal. Many NWRs are located next to major waterways, lakes or constructed ponds and can provide excellent birdwatching in non-hunting seasons, often with chaotically busy nesting and roosting areas.

STATE GAME & FISH AREAS

Like state parks and forests, these state agencies have to be checked individually by state. However, be on the lookout as you travel for signed game and fish areas or places marked as fishing access and look for signs of previous campers. That is a clue to whether camping is allowed. If camping is not permitted it would most likely be signed. Otherwise, go for it.

