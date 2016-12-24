Comments for Bottled water for RV toilet use — and more winter RVing tips
Worried about freezing use window washer fluid if your on the road,
it’s treated so it won’t freeze and isn’t that expensive.
Worried about freezing use window washer fluid if your on the road,
it’s treated so it won’t freeze and isn’t that expensive.
I’m going to assume these folks are NOT using expensive bottled water (which, in most cases, costs more than gasoline!). I guess the idea is to not use the on-board water tank, which I also don’t understand. You’re either going ‘camping’ or you’re not. But, who am I to say???