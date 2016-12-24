You are here
Bottled water for RV toilet use — and more winter RVing tips

  • I’m going to assume these folks are NOT using expensive bottled water (which, in most cases, costs more than gasoline!). I guess the idea is to not use the on-board water tank, which I also don’t understand. You’re either going ‘camping’ or you’re not. But, who am I to say???

  • Worried about freezing use window washer fluid if your on the road,
    it’s treated so it won’t freeze and isn’t that expensive.

