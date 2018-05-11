BoxKat is not a better mouse trap – It’s Better Than a mouse trap!

“The last 25 years have been a constant effort and battle to have my beautiful Acura NSX stored in the shop or barn for 6 – 8 months a year. Have spent over $3000 on mice damage repairs. The smell they leave is nearly impossible to ‘clean’ away. The wiring damages are expensive and have caused vehicle fires and traffic accidents.

“In 25 focused years trying to limit mice damages and costs, I have mostly felt like the losing side in my tiny war with the most effective and tiny animals. Having tried 10 snap traps deployed in 500-square-foot shop area, to poison bait, smelly oils and expensive sonic devices, I was only reducing some damages and only some of the time.

In 2016, I realized the only practical answer was a barrier that physically excludes mice…” —Tom Sharp

Why the BoxKat?

• BoxKat’s patented flex sections allow the barrier to flex over uneven floor surfaces. Less than 1/4″ gaps at floor keep mice out.

• BoxKat’s plastic materials keep mice from climbing over.

• BoxKat’s 14″ high walls are too tall for the “house mouse” to jump over.

• BoxKat’s wall sections are easily connected with hook-and-loop fasteners plus a nut and bolt. The continuous walls keep mice out.

Mice Experiment

BoxKat personnel assembled a 15-square-foot enclosure and let 50 mice run free inside the test enclosure for 2 hours. No mice were able to escape and after 1 1/2 hours, 40 of the mice piled into a corner and took a nap. The 50-mice test proves how effective the BoxKat is at preventing mice from getting to vehicles.

