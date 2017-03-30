Brazilian couple planning U.S. RV tour have questions





Hello Bob,

Congratulations for your position in response all people that need your help. Thanks in advance for your help. I’m Brazilian and my wife and I are going to our first road trip in US Motorhome Class C rented with a Cruise America. We are going to Grand Canyon, Zion Park, Yosemite, San Francisco, and let’s go down a Highway 1 to LA. I would like to know if is allowed to bring bottles of wine on board or in the refrigerator! More questions is if you know the conditions of Tioga road and Big Sur. Thanks a lot again.

Answer:



Welcome to California and the USA. I hope you find your RV road trip and visits to our National Parks both enjoyable and memorable. Note that to visit the Grand Canyon (and Bryce Canyon) from Zion you will need a permit to drive through the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel.

You are allowed to carry wine (opened and unopened) in your RV as long as any open bottles are kept in the refrigerator or closed locker and not within reach of the driver.

You can find out the current conditions for all roads in California at the CA Department of Transportation website. You can find similar websites for other states.

Depending on when you expect to travel, Tioga Road is currently closed for the winter due to snow, and Route 1 south of Big Sur is closed due to winter storm damage to the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge, which is set for replacement though it could take as many as nine months before a replacement opens. Check here for updated status reports and alternate routes.

