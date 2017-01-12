Brutal rainstorm and flooding, but we’re okay





By Chuck Woodbury

It’s been raining cats and dogs here in San Juan Bautista for the last week, causing flooding, road closures and power outages. If we hadn’t signed up for a month at the Betabel RV Park and committed to some repair tweaks on the motorhome, we would have headed off before the storm and avoided the torrential rains and flooding.

Lucky for Gail me, we fared well. The dry creek behind the RV park came close to overflowing and causing havoc, but the rains stopped in a knick of time and the waters receded. Now, Thursday afternoon, the worst of the storm is over and the creek is receding.

Nearby Hollister made headlines around the country for the rescue efforts to save residents in danger due to flooding. Tom Birmingham of Hollister RV, where we are getting some work done, spent 12 hours with the local sheriff’s rescue team transporting residents in flooded areas to higher ground.

We lost power once for a few hours Tuesday evening, no big deal because our 12-volt system kicked in, allowing us to live normally. Power was out in closely Gilroy for longer. Residents there were forced to burn candles and stay warm with blankets.

The sun is out today, and expected to remain so for at least four or five days. We plan to begin our migration south to Arizona on Monday.