Do you use special toilet paper that is labeled for use in RVs (or boats)? Or do you simply buy the cheapest brand at your local supermarket? The special RV toilet paper typically costs double or triple what a cheap roll would cost at Walmart or Costco. So what’s your choice?
2 thoughts on “Do you buy special “RV” toilet paper for your RV bathroom?”
Take a couple of squares of your toilet paper and water. Place in a
jar with a lid and shake it. If the paper breaks down, it should be
safe in your holding tank.
RV holding tanks are just that, they are not septic tanks. In addition to that, nearly all toilet papers on the market today are “Septic Safe” which means they will break down even in a holding tank when there is liquid present. Paying the extra charge for RV specific paper is foolish in my opinion.