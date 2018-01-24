Buy an RV without slideouts? Think again

by Steve Savage, Mobility RV Service

Considering the purchase of any type of RV without slideouts? Think again! I know, I know. You’re going to tell me slideouts are prone to water leaks – and I’ll tell you, you’re 100 percent correct. Slides have probably done more to destroy the structural integrity of RVs than any other single design change in recent memory. If left unattended with the slides extended, in my opinion, the majority of slideouts will experience water damage.

On the other hand, the simple truth is the overwhelming majority of buyers are in love with the added space slides offer and are not about to give them up. They cost more and they cause more problems, but folks can’t live without them.

So where does that leave you when it comes time to trade or sell? Hopefully, you saved big on the initial purchase because what you will find is the market for your used non-slide camper is thin to non-existent. That means you are going to take a huge hit on resale and it is going to take much longer to even find a buyer.

Best advice from this end is buy a unit with slides and maintain them. You will realize the wisdom of your choice when it comes time to resell.

