First, I would have to ask, what are you planning on doing with this Water Logged RV? Even Dried out, as Gary says you are asking for problems and it is probably being sold as is, with NO warranty. Many FEMA Trailers hit the market a number of years ago from sitting around and not being used. Water Damage and all kinds of other problems. There are even some OLD FEMA trailers still out there. I would say, unless they are just gonna give it to you to get it off their lot, WALK AWAY! Offer them $1 dollar and see what they say. Good Luck! Reply
