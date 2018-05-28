California 5th wheel owners may need special license

Are you licensed to drive in California and tow a fifth-wheel trailer? If so, you may need a special license. Here’s the scoop from the California Department of Motor Vehicles:

A driver must have a fifth-wheel recreational trailer endorsement added to his/her Class C driver license to pull a fifth-wheel trailer over 10,000 lbs., but not over 15,000 pounds GVWR which is not used for hire. The endorsement is not required if the driver has a commercial or noncommercial Class A driver license.

To obtain an original fifth-wheel recreational trailer endorsement, adults must:

•Complete an application for a driver license (DL 44).

•There is no fee unless your license expires within six months.

•Pass the Recreational Vehicles and Noncommercial Class A Trailers law test.

•Pass the basic Class C law test, unless you renewed your Class C license within the last 12 months.

•Pass a vision test.

•You are not required to submit a Health Questionnaire or Physician’s Health Report.

•You are not required to take a pre-trip, skills, or driving test to add a Recreational Trailer endorsement to your current license.

Minors must complete all the steps above and meet additional requirements listed in the California Driver Handbook.