California fire victims to get RVs for temporary housing

Northern California’s Sonoma County and the city of Santa Rosa are working with state and federal partners to provide safe, immediate, transitional, and long-term housing to assist residents who were displaced by the recent tragic fires and stabilize the immediate housing crisis faced by residents. Nearly 5,000 residential units were destroyed.

The Board of Supervisors has approved leasing 80 existing RV spaces at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds to house FEMA Temporary Housing Units. In addition, 120 RV spaces will be developed and leased in the coming weeks.

“It is critical that we provide transitional housing for our neighbors who have been so drastically affected by this historic tragedy,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Shirlee Zane. “During times like these, we look to our compassionate and resilient Sonoma County Strong community to come together to support our neighbors and welcome them to their new homes while they begin the process of rebuilding.”

FEMA transitional housing units will provide temporary housing to displaced residents for at least the next 18 months. FEMA oversees the management of enrollment of individuals into these housing solutions.