Camco Folding Grill Table sets up in seconds, folds to 6 in. tall

Camco’s Deluxe Folding Grill Table is a must-have accessory for any tailgate party or camping trip. This spacious grill table has a lightweight, high strength steel frame and an aluminum table top. The table is quick and easy to set up.

Functional and foldable

It is great for RVing, picnics, camping, sporting events, and backyards. The set up is a breeze – in less than a minute you’ll be ready to start grilling. Large tabletop [58-3/4 inch x 19 inch x 32 inch fully assembled], 2 side shelves [17-3/4 inch x 15-3/8 inch each] and lower shelf [17-3/4 inch x 21-3/5 inch] offer enough space for all of your cooking gear. Additional hooks and paper towel holder on the side are included to hold all of your grilling utensils. By folding down to only 6 inches tall [37 inch x 20 inch x 6 inch when stored] you will save valuable storage space. Also includes a convenient carry bag for storage. It is lightweight – weighing in at only 27-1/2 lbs.

How it works

Remove the grill table frame from the bag. Unfold the frame from the middle, allowing the legs to extend. Set the frame down and place the metal rack in the middle section of the frame. Then, place the aluminum tabletop on top of the frame and it is ready to go. When you are finished grilling, take the tabletops off first before folding up the frame and placing all parts back into the bag.

