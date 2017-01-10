Camco rolls out new RhinoExtreme sewer hose





By Bob Difley

Camco Manufacturing will begin rolling out a newly improved line of RhinoExtreme sewer hose kits in the coming weeks with a design that engineers have been testing and perfecting for months., the company announced.

The release indicated dealers and customers can expect a hose that features:

An exoskeleton design that bears the brunt of abrasion, protecting the sewer hose from pinholes and helping to prevent leaks.

A hose that is both crushproof and collapsible.

Improved compression ratio for storage over the previous RhinoExtreme design.

The new hose is constructed of the same durable thermoplastic elastomer material and contains UV-inhibitors to help prolong the life of the hose, even when it is out in the sun, the release explained.

RhinoExtreme kits will also now feature clear sewer elbows rather than translucent ones, to better see when waste tanks are empty. Along with the clear elbows, the kits will also feature pre-attached Rhino swivel fittings, a four-in-one dump station fitting and storage caps. When the four-in-one adapter is removed, the sewer hose and fittings can be stored in most 4-inch square bumpers.

“The new, exoskeleton RhinoExtreme is truly our most durable and best-performing sewer hose – and it’s 100 percent manufactured right here at Camco in good ole’ Greensboro, N.C. USA.” said Camco Engineer Dallas Eisenhauer.

“Camco takes pride in listening to its customers and meeting the ever-changing demands of a challenging marketplace while maintaining its strong reputation for quality products and customer satisfaction,” he added.

The RhinoExtreme sewer hose can be found on ##Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing ebooks on Amazon Kindle. Follow on BoondockBobblog.

SOURCE: Camco Manufacturing press release

##bd1-17