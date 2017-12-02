Camp on the water with floating tent

Chuck Woodbury
How does a waterbed sound to you, when the “water” is a lake or river, not something you use to fill the bed in your bedroom? Well, that pretty much describes the Shoal Tent, a very cool way to sleep on the water, letting the ripples of the water lull you to sleep.

So if you’d like to take a break from sleeping in your comfy RV in a campground, maybe the Shoal Tent is for you. Only problem: it costs $1,495. Watch the video to see how it works. Pretty cool, even if you may not want one for your very own.

Just be careful there’s no waterfall downstream!

