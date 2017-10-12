Campground bathroom warns: ‘Don’t drink from the toilet!’

This is from the “If you need a good laugh” department. . .

RVtravel.com reader Pat Gearty sent along the photo on the right, taken at a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources campground.

He wrote, “The DNR park designers don’t give campers much credit for common sense and personal responsibility. I’ve been in many a campground bathroom but never, ever considered drinking from the toilet.”

So, just in case you happen to be in one of these campgrounds, please resist the urge to quench your thirst by sipping from the pot!