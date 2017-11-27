Camphosts needed for Michigan state parks, other areas

(November 27, 2017) — Volunteer campground host opportunities are available in Michigan state parks, recreation areas and rustic state forest campgrounds for the 2018 season. Both individuals and couples may apply for the positions that begin as early as April and last through October.

Volunteers are responsible for 30 hours of service per week, including duties such as helping campers find their campsites, answering camper questions, planning campground activities and performing light park maintenance duties. Campground hosts enjoy waived camping fees. Volunteers take no law enforcement measures other than being observant and notifying park staff of any issues.​

Selection Process

Hosts are screened and interviewed by park managers and selected based on familiarity with the state park system, camping experience, special skills, availability and knowledge of the area. Hosts must participate in a two-day host training session within the first two years of being selected as a host. The 2018 training will take place June 6-7 at the Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center in Roscommon.

Volunteer hosts must be 18 years of age and provide their own camping equipment, food and other personal items. Learn more.