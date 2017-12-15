Comments for Camping World home RV delivery plan is bad idea
I hate to think of buying an RV off Camping World unseen. With all the problems I have heard about and had with service it will be a real bad problem. I hope people check their reviews before they buy.
They’ve always been a greedy bunch
I would not generally buy one from them in person. Let alone buy one without seeing it. I’ve put deposits on ones I’ve seen online contingent upon me seeing and inspecting it.
I think if someone wants to go that route,Good for them.
I purchased from Camoworld.Great experience. I have used service for Warranty work,Great experience. No issues with CW at all. Sick of the bashing I read and I ask people all the time,have you ever been to CD? Over 70 to 80% say no,I heard. Wow. Every dealer has issues mostly due to manufacturer,not people who sale them. You don’t have to own something that you sale. Stop bashing.
Rather than trying to sell RVs on line they should work on improving their on line sales of regular products. i.e. is the item in stock at the local store? If not, can you order it online and have it delivered to the local store WITHOUT having to pay extra shipping costs. Other major online retailers (Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, etc.) do this.
So, what type of hoops does the online buyer need to jump through in order to obtain timely service? Will the new RV be delivered with a thorough PDI being performed prior to delivery? Since this program is geared towards buyers who do not live within a reasonable distance to a CampingWorld location, how are initial defects and ongoing service needs handled?
It’s no secret that long waits for service appointments are the norm in this industry and I would rather see an announcement from CampingWorld they are expanding their service facilities nationwide to accommodate the influx of new RV’s on the road than one that simply states they are finding ways to put more units on the road.
Until the RV manufacturing matures to the point where its products are as reliable as today’s automobiles, I don’t see CampingWorld’s home delivery program as one that benefits the consumer.
Ha! I know you speaking rhetorically about the PDI. Fact is they prolly just tell the customer to schedule an appt and wait in line like the rest.
Sad but mostly likely true. With no current RV lemons laws, the dealers are niot held accountable. meh..
I don’t think there has EVER been an RV bought with absolutely no problems or issues. This is nuts. Is the driver who delivers your new RV also going to show up with a tool bag, ready to fix all the problems? Of course not. So there you are, ignorant of all things RV (if you’re buying your first RV), and no one around to help you get started. And if you’re NOT new to RV’ing, I can ‘t imagine buying one sight unseen (pictures or not).
Fantastic idea!!! Now, here in New Mexico, I can go to two company’s websites — one to look at, preview, and order an RV (trailer) and another to look at, preview, and order a new truck. All from the comfort of my re liner that I ordered online from Amazon and was delivered by UPS. As Yakov Smirnoff said in his early days of stand-up comedy, “Wow! What a country!”
And to think, some people will REALLY do this.
The question I have is: Do you have the OPTION to refuse delivery if the RV arrives and you don’t like it, or it is seriously defective? There has to be a 30 day return policy or something???
Knowing the RIP OFF that Camping World is! THIS IS A REALLY BAD IDEA!
OMG, what a crazy marketing idea. My wife and I have owned 13 RVs in our lifetime and we can attest that you have to see and feel it with your own eyes and touch before buying. There are simply too many considerations in an RV purchase which cannot be had by viewing a brochure or website page. Most people wouldn’t consider buying clothing online for fear of fit and sizing, same goes for an RV, at the very least. Of course, if you have money to burn what’s the worry?!
It could be a good service if the dealer delivers units that have been THOROUGHLY inspected and give a complete walk through at delivery. Given the quality problems from RV factories, I believe the dealer needs to be responsible for superficial defects and make it clear that they (the dealer) will represent them in all warranty matters. Keep the pressure on the manufacturers to clean up their quality control!
I went to a Camping World in Fla last year for a leaking generator water hose. The tech doing the work was not an employee but rather a contractor who was paid for the job … at a predetermined rate. We waited 7 hours for 4 new hoses to arrive … I replaced all 4 … and the actual work took about an hour. I was presented with an 8 hour bill at about $129/hr plus parts!!
I was actually there for the work and when I complained loudly, adding that I used to own heavy trucks, the manager reduced the bill to 2 hrs!! Rip-off … absolutely!!
Addendum to 7:38 comment above … while I waited 7 hours … over two days for the 4 hoses to arrive … the tech … who told me of his contractual arrangement with CW, wasted none of his time, but immediately diverted to other jobs, so he was not just waiting around for my hoses to arrive! The manager is apparently under pressure with LeMonis to turn in great profit numbers … so in order to secure his employment simply adds unethical hours to the bills of unsuspecting and inexperienced RVr’s! Considering my experience alone, it boggles the mind to project the amazing numbers the manager must turn in … on a monthly basis!! They wanted me to leave the coach there while we waited for parts, but thank God I stayed in the coach for the duration. , or I would have not had such a strong case! I threatened to post the experience online and they expressed no concern … so here it is!!
Big business models will always ruin little business quality. ALWAYS! Stick with the little guys, they try harder! I’d rather hunt down a mom and pop shop and wait a day for parts rather than wait all day in a place with cheap parts and over inflated labor charges. The mobile RV repair business is booming these days and it’s almost always a better experience than dealerships. References speak louder than anything so do a little research. Also, don’t be afraid to fix some of these things yourself. Almost anything you can imagine is on the internet with regards to repairs or maintenance. YouTube is awesome for this stuff. At least you’ll know it’s done right if you do it!
I bought an “experienced” fifth wheel (my third) from a dealer who also had a Camping World store. Because of the 5er purchase I got a great discount on products but otherwise, and since, would never buy from CW. Their products are the same as most any other RV store at a very inflated price. Hmm, I wonder how long Lisa has worked for CW.
Well, I too think it is a bad idea but if there is a market others will follow. I live near Myrtle Beach SC and CW sells a lot of units that are delivered to a CG that will never be towed. They have 2 service vans at the location.
I purchased my last 3 units there. Service has been very good, prices also very good. I know the sales mgr well and 1 of the sales persons. Parts managers at both locations ~ we know each other by name.
Recently I ordered a truck accessory at CW online and had it delivered to a parts mgr at CW. It was drop shipped from the mfg. When it arrived they took my truck into a bay and installed. CW at Myrtle techs only knew it arrived and to install. On my 1st trip weeks later it was noticed a smaller item was delivered than ordered. I figured the smaller one cost less than the $560 paid so sent a note on Tuesday and by the following Tuesday I had 2 great options. The accessory cost was refunded.
No, they are not all bad. Actually I have had good luck in several locations but Myrtle Beach has been great.
Wow! Now you can get an extra raking over the coals at Camping World. Um.. not me