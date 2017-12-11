Camping World to offer ‘home shopping service’

(December 11, 2017) — In a sponsored posting on Facebook today, Camping World Holdings Inc. announced a new “Home RV Delivery Service” that “lets you shop at home for an RV and have it delivered right to your driveway.” See video below.

According to Camping World, the service starts in January and select RV models will be available for home delivery. Designed for those without a dealership nearby, Camping World states on its website, customers will find their perfect RV online and a knowledgeable driver will bring it straight to them.

Here’s how Camping World Home RV Delivery Service will work: Customers will browse select inventory of home delivery RVs online and become familiar with these RVs with detailed walk-through videos, photographs, floor plans, specs, and more. Consumers can then request more info on the RV that’s right for them, and a salesperson will be in contact.

Camping World staff will work with consumers on financing and paperwork. Once details are finalized, customers will select a date to have the RV delivered to their home. Upon delivery, Camping World will provide a comprehensive walk-through and orientation so that the consumer can “hit the road with confidence in their new RV.”

SOURCE: RVbusiness.com